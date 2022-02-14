The dark underbelly of India’s creator economy

In the aftermath of the ban on TikTok in India, Patidar— like many other creators—started an Instagram account where he redirected his loyal set of 70,000 followers. Even with a following that size and videos that received millions of views, Patidar didn’t know how to capitalize on his new-found popularity. So, when he was approached by a “celebrity manager" who promised to amplify his reach and manage his account, he hoped for things to get better soon.

