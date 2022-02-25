'The Godfather’ to re-release in India to commemorate 50th anniversary

New Delhi: Hollywood classic The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola, will re-release in India this Friday to commemorate its 50th anniversary. The crime film stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte and Diane Keaton. It is the first instalment in The Godfather trilogy.

Released in 1972, The Godfather was the highest-grossing film of the year in the US and remained one of the highest-grossing American films for a long time. It paved the way for Coppola and Pacino who went to have successful careers and helped Brando, who had seen his career decline, make a comeback. It won the Academy Award for best picture, best actor and best screenplay that year, besides earning seven other nominations. It is widely regarded as one of the most influential gangster films of all time and is ranked the second-greatest American film ever (behind Citizen Kane) by the American Film Institute.

To be sure, a limited release for films like The Godfather makes sense even in India. While the business for Hollywood films in the country has been dominated by large-scale spectacles and superhero flicks over the past few years, industry experts say there is a niche but growing market for plot-driven American films too. This is being driven by an increasing exposure to global cinema through video streaming platforms, a younger generation of viewers flocking to theatres and new avenues to watch films, besides smart and innovative marketing techniques employed by foreign studios.

Globally, 90% of the movie business comes from Hollywood but in India, given the country’s vast dependence on rich, local content emanating from multiple language industries, the figure ranges between 20-21%. Still, this is a huge leap from the 5-10% of the total box office that Hollywood used to contribute in India five years ago. Clearly, there is huge scope for disparate genres, including non-superhero, larger-than-life Hollywood films to make a mark in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.