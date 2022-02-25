'The Godfather’ to re-release in India to commemorate 50th anniversary

Released in 1972, The Godfather was the highest-grossing film of the year in the US and remained one of the highest-grossing American films for a long time. It paved the way for Coppola and Pacino who went to have successful careers and helped Brando, who had seen his career decline, make a comeback. It won the Academy Award for best picture, best actor and best screenplay that year, besides earning seven other nominations. It is widely regarded as one of the most influential gangster films of all time and is ranked the second-greatest American film ever (behind Citizen Kane) by the American Film Institute.