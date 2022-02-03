NEW DELHI: SonyLIV has announced that the team of The Great Indian Kitchen , the Malayalam film that courted controversy for touching upon the Sabarimala issue and later found acclaim on streaming, will helm an anthology called Freedom Fight for the platform. It will stream on 25 February.

To be sure, even foreign platforms like Netflix and Amazon have been betting big on anthologies across languages, with shows such as Paava Kadhaigal, Pitta Kathalu, Navarasa, Ajeeb Daastaans, Unpaused and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

"Anthologies are something that we have done since the time we started here (in India) and we have seen a lot of love for them. What is beautiful about the format is that you get to see different points of view to a core thought. The idea, always, is to not restrict people as storytellers…so they can tell it (their stories) in the best format possible," Srishti Arya, former director of international original film at Netflix had said in an earlier interview.

Like other foreign and local streaming services, SonyLIV has been building on its regional content library and had recently premiered Tamil festival favourite Thaen. To be sure, media experts agree video streaming services will have to continue to focus on local language, original content across vernacular languages if they wish to penetrate deeper into the Indian market.

According to a December 2020 media and entertainment report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 35-40% of the consumption of OTT services happens in local languages. It said that streaming services have tripled original content in Indian languages between 2018 and 2020 which stood at 1,400-1,800 hours per annum in 2020.

The focus on having regional language content makes sense given that the share of rural India had grown 23% to make up 52% of all Internet users in the country by March 2020, according to the report.

