The great Netflix debate: Do its movies belong in theaters?7 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Some Netflix studio executives long for silver screen while co-CEOs want to keep most viewers streaming films from their couches
Some Netflix studio executives long for silver screen while co-CEOs want to keep most viewers streaming films from their couches
Inside Netflix Inc.’s movie studio, top executives lobbied Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-chief executive, for much of this year to experiment with releasing more Netflix original movies broadly in theaters.