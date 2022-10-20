The great Netflix debate: Do its movies belong in theaters?

Soon after, in an internal meeting, Mr. Sarandos told Netflix studio leaders that he had doubts and still felt that streaming is the future of entertainment, movies included. Instead, he suggested that studio chief Scott Stuber and other executives meet with their counterparts at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. to see if they would agree to let Netflix stream Sony’s movies just four to six weeks after they came out in theaters, instead of after six to eight months, as spelled out in a partnership the two studios reached last year.