iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, announced last week that “The Aarthi and Sriram Show" — the hit podcast hosted by veteran technologists Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan — will join iHeartPodcasts.

"Our show is all about optimism and telling the stories of unique individuals who have reached the top of their fields after starting on the outside. We are grateful to our community for supporting us and helping us grow. We are excited to partner with iHeartPodcasts in this next chapter and collaborate on exciting content for our audience," said Ramamurthy and Krishnan in a joint statement.

The couple initially launched the show on Clubhouse in December 2020, and the series quickly became one of the most influential programs on the app.

In 2022, Ramamurthy and Krishnan pivoted “The Aarthi and Sriram Show" to a weekly podcast series — interviewing luminaries such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Virgil Abloh, Indra Nooyi, A. R. Rahman, Rob McElhenney and Diane Von Furstenberg for a live show they called “The Good Time Show".

Two years later, Ramamurthy and Krishnan converted the live show into a more traditional edited podcast, called The Aarthi and Sriram Show, with the same focus on having optimistic conversations with influential figures who have gone from the “outside" to the “inside" of an industry, as Ramamurthy and Krishnan describe it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan grew up in Chennai where they met as teenagers and went on to have leadership roles in the heart of Silicon Valley running organizations at Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and more. Sriram is currently an investor at a leading venture capital firm and Aarthi is Chief Product Officer at a large commerce company.

“We grew up in a small town in India, and so for us to be able to come here, start these companies, be tech execs and kind of show it, people see the authenticity," Ramamurthy, who left her position as Clubhouse’s head of international in 2022 to become the chief product officer at CommerceHub, says. “Our guests also have that same kind of story and journey and trajectory."

The show has amassed millions of downloads and views across YouTube and social media since launch – reaching a global audience spanning the United States, India, United Kingdom and the Middle East.

“Aarthi and Sriram have created an impressive show featuring insightful conversations with top minds across industries," said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts.

“There was just something so wonderful about that experience of talking to them for the first time [that] you get it — you understand why people gravitate to them."

“These two have also built a highly engaged community, and we are thrilled to welcome ‘The Aarthi and Sriram Show’ to iHeartPodcasts -- and help the show to reach an even wider audience," he added.

Krishnan, who is a general partner at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, says he and Ramamurthy don’t intend on leaving their full-time jobs to become full-time podcasters. But the two see potential in expanding their connections to audiences with live events and through a potential docuseries focused on founders with “unlikely origins," Krishnan says.

“At the heart of it," Krishnan says, “it’s about optimism, it’s about people building things, and hopefully people feeling like they can also go build things when they watch or listen to it."

“The Aarthi and Sriram Show" is now distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms.