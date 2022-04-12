The Kashmir Files’ success bolsters box office prospects for 'majoritarian films

Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said there is no stopping the genre, especially in the current climate when the ruling party is making people aware of the value of patriotism. “It has to do with the overall atmosphere and mood of the nation. Plus, when the Prime Minister and other top leaders of the ruling party endorse a film, it goes a long way," Mohan said. However, at the end of the day, the film also has to be well made and the overall package including actors, script and treatment must be impressive, he said. Agreed a film producer who said The Kashmir Files is paving the way for several such films not just because every government realises cinema is a crucial tool to influence voters but also because it makes business sense on the box office. The person declined to be named.