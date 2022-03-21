The Kashmir Files takes the box office by storm

The Kashmir Files has set Twitter buzzing, too, with people divided in their response to the film. While its supporters have lauded it for depicting the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, others have raised concerns around the government’s open support of the film’s anti-Muslim narrative. Political analyst and author Shivam Shankar Singh said there are two parts to the narrative being created around The Kashmir Files. “It is obviously an emotional story and meant to consolidate the Hindu voter against Muslims. Plus, there is an angle of attack against the Congress and the Opposition, in general, who are accused of not having done anything to ensure justice," Singh said. BJP is not even hiding the fact that it is supporting the film, Singh added.