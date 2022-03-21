The Kashmir Files takes the box office by storm

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Released on 11 March, the movie has been in theatres for more than a week and may touch the ₹200-crore-mark by the end of the month, becoming the highest-grossing film in theatres post the pandemic
The Kashmir Files, the controversial film depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, has become a surprise box-office success, generating ₹141.25 crore since its release. The film’s collections have been boosted by tax exemptions from eight Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and its top party leaders endorsing the movie.
Released on 11 March, the movie has been in theatres for more than a week and may touch the ₹200-crore-mark by the end of the month, becoming the highest-grossing film in theatres post the pandemic, beating Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and sports drama ’83, both big-budget Bollywood offerings featuring top stars.
Without any megastars—it features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles—the film had little pre-release buzz going for it. But the movie received strong support from several BJP state governments and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, and its cast members. At BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said “films like The Kashmir Files need to be made so that people can know the truth".
The movie had an initial screen count of 630, before taking over nearly 4,000 screens, and may soon be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, said film trade analysts.
The only equivalent to such hype and box office growth, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted last week, is Jai Santoshi Maa, a 1975 mythological film that held its own against all-time blockbuster Sholay. Incidentally, the older film played to religious sentiments.
On the day of Holi, The Kashmir Files saw its box office collection zoom to ₹19.50 crore, beating Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey’s Friday debut at ₹12.50 crore. The Kashmir Files’ second Friday revenue was only marginally lower than the ₹20 crore Baahubali 2, currently the highest-grossing Indian film ever, had made on its second Friday in 2017.
The Kashmir Files has set Twitter buzzing, too, with people divided in their response to the film. While its supporters have lauded it for depicting the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, others have raised concerns around the government’s open support of the film’s anti-Muslim narrative. Political analyst and author Shivam Shankar Singh said there are two parts to the narrative being created around The Kashmir Files. “It is obviously an emotional story and meant to consolidate the Hindu voter against Muslims. Plus, there is an angle of attack against the Congress and the Opposition, in general, who are accused of not having done anything to ensure justice," Singh said. BJP is not even hiding the fact that it is supporting the film, Singh added.
“Government support for The Kashmir Files is evident with BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Gujarat declaring it tax-free, and others like Assam giving state government employees holidays as an incentive to watch it. How many times do you hear of a prime minister or home minister endorsing a film? Those are the kind of tactics used to create a narrative on WhatsApp groups," said a film trade analyst who did not want to be named.
In many cases, theatres have received calls to run or increase shows, with tickets bought in bulk but only a handful of people found sitting in the auditorium, the person said, pointing out that while the film, with a ₹20 crore budget, is undeniably profitable with audiences drawn to it in large numbers, some figures may have been inflated.
Cinema has often been used as a means of political propaganda, but the narrative around The Kashmir Files will have to be supplemented with various other issues to create the right impact for the 2024 elections, the stage for which is being set now. “It can’t be about one issue but creating a whole environment and emotion," Singh said.
“There is no doubt the film has created a stir and collective conversations within the private space of homes with families, that comes out of a locked-down covid world, and want to watch it together," political analyst Manisha Priyam said. “There is a sense of nationalism involved in telling the account of Hindus that make up the majority of this country," Priyam said, adding that because there aren’t too many answers to why Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee their homes, it might be difficult to differentiate between fact and fiction.
Agnihotri, who started his career as an advertising executive and then moved on to making TV serials, saw his first few films—Chocolate (2005), Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007) and Buddha in a Traffic Jam (2016)—perform poorly at the box office. Since then, he has moved on to nationalist tales.
Agnihotri said unlike other people, he wasn’t surprised by the film’s box office success. “Indian films actually have a market of ₹1,000-1,500 crore. The reason most end up with ₹200-300 crore is because they have nothing to do with real India or its people and issues. I always knew the film (Kashmir Files) had great potential and that every Indian would connect with it and want to watch it," Agnihotri said.
