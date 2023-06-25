Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story made quite a buzz upon its release and the film was a box office success. However, the makers of the film are yet to find any good deals from major OTT platforms .

In an interaction with news website Rediff, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen rejected reports of the film being ready for streaming claiming they haven't got suitable offers from any OTT platorms.

The makers of Kerala Story have also claimed that the film industry has ‘ganged up’ to punish them for the box office success. Sudipto Sen told Rediff, "But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us."

On being asked the reason for getting punished, Sen replied, "Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success,"

The Kerala Story has grossed more than ₹230 crore at the box office and has been watched by over 3.40 crore people. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Kerala Story is the second highest-grossing film at the box office in 2023, second only to the stardom of Shahrukh Khan's Pathan.

Sudipto Sen recently argued that he had made The Kerala Story to awaken 100 crore Indians. Speaking at a seminar on 'Reality of Conversion and Uniform Civil Code', Sen said, "Some people make films to earn ₹100 crore. We made this film to awaken 100 crore people."

Sen had also argued that the efforts to discredit The Kerala Story had not worked and the audiences accepted the film wholeheartedly. He claimed that people are now talking about issues related to terrorism and the plot to convert women to Islam after watching his film.

(With inputs from PTI)