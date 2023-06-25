The Kerala Story can't find offers from any OTT platform, makers say ‘getting punished for…’2 min read 25 Jun 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Despite being a box office success, Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story is yet to find suitable offers from major OTT platforms as the makers claim the film industry has 'ganged up' to punish them for their success.
Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story made quite a buzz upon its release and the film was a box office success. However, the makers of the film are yet to find any good deals from major OTT platforms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×