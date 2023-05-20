Can small-budget political films rescue the box office?1 min read 20 May 2023, 10:39 AM IST
These films which are easy to put together, inexpensive to produce and do not require stars, are helping the fortunes of theatres and their producers by resonating with certain sections of the audience.
Close on the heels of The Kashmir Files, a recent political drama The Kerala Story has set the cash registers ringing, having crossed the Rs. 170 crore mark at last count, not a feat managed by most Hindi films released in theatres lately. The film, which follows a woman from Kerala who converts to Islam and joins ISIS, has received political support with the Prime Minister and I&B minister lauding it and government officials holding screenings. These films which are easy to put together, inexpensive to produce and do not require stars, are helping the fortunes of theatres and their producers by resonating with certain sections of the audience. However, trade experts who are sure more such movies will now be made in order to cash in on public sentiment, remain doubtful of their viability given the failure of films like Ram Setu in the past and the fact that the themes could soon lose steam.