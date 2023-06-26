The Kerala Story makers launch new movie; fans suggest this actor’s name for the main lead2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Sunshine Pictures has announced their next project, Bastar. Based on true events, the film promises to captivate audiences with an explosive hidden truth.
Bastar, the next project from director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah of The Kerala Story fame, has been officially announced. Sunshine Pictures, the production company, took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans. Set to hit screens on April 5, 2024, Bastar is said to be based on a true incident that promises to captivate audiences.
