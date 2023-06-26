comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  The Kerala Story makers launch new movie; fans suggest this actor’s name for the main lead
Back

Bastar, the next project from director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah of The Kerala Story fame, has been officially announced. Sunshine Pictures, the production company, took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans. Set to hit screens on April 5, 2024, Bastar is said to be based on a true incident that promises to captivate audiences.

In a tweet, Sunshine Pictures unveiled the film's poster, showcasing a dense forest surrounded by foreboding clouds of smoke, symbolic of the aftermath of gunshots, alongside a striking red flag. A rifle is prominently featured, with the poster's text hinting at an enigmatic and explosive hidden truth that will grip the nation.

Also Read: The Kerala Story can't find offers from any OTT platform, makers say ‘getting punished for…’

"Unveiling our next Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!" says the official tweet.

Reacting to the announcement, one user suggested that acclaimed actor Vidyut Jammwal be considered for a role in the upcoming film, expressing their enthusiasm for the project. Others expressed eagerness for the film, hoping it would be as hard-hitting in its revelation of truth as its predecessor, The Kerala Story. “Please take time and make the film good quality," said another.

The Kerala Story itself courted controversy following the release of its trailer. Initially, it claimed that a staggering number of women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and joining the ISIS terrorist organisation. However, the trailer was later altered, revising the narrative to focus on the stories of three women from Kerala.

Also Read: The Kerala Story box office report remains promising despite call for ban

The film sparked a political row, with some critics branding it as propaganda. Despite receiving support from celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vivek Agnihotri, it faced opposition from figures like Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah. The West Bengal government even briefly banned its screening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jun 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout