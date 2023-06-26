Bastar, the next project from director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah of The Kerala Story fame, has been officially announced. Sunshine Pictures, the production company, took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans. Set to hit screens on April 5, 2024, Bastar is said to be based on a true incident that promises to captivate audiences.

In a tweet, Sunshine Pictures unveiled the film's poster, showcasing a dense forest surrounded by foreboding clouds of smoke, symbolic of the aftermath of gunshots, alongside a striking red flag. A rifle is prominently featured, with the poster's text hinting at an enigmatic and explosive hidden truth that will grip the nation.

"Unveiling our next Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!" says the official tweet.

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

Reacting to the announcement, one user suggested that acclaimed actor Vidyut Jammwal be considered for a role in the upcoming film, expressing their enthusiasm for the project. Others expressed eagerness for the film, hoping it would be as hard-hitting in its revelation of truth as its predecessor, The Kerala Story. “Please take time and make the film good quality," said another.

The Kerala Story itself courted controversy following the release of its trailer. Initially, it claimed that a staggering number of women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and joining the ISIS terrorist organisation. However, the trailer was later altered, revising the narrative to focus on the stories of three women from Kerala.

The film sparked a political row, with some critics branding it as propaganda. Despite receiving support from celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vivek Agnihotri, it faced opposition from figures like Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah. The West Bengal government even briefly banned its screening.