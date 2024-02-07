The Kerala Story OTT release date: Adah Sharma's movie to stream online; check details
Director Sudipto Sen's controversial film 'The Kerala Story' is set to release on OTT. The film gained huge numbers at the box office and faced backlash for its content.
Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story which made quite a buzz upon its release and gained huge numbers on Box Office is all set to begin its OTT journey on Zee5. The film will be streamed from 16 February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message