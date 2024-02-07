Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story which made quite a buzz upon its release and gained huge numbers on Box Office is all set to begin its OTT journey on Zee5. The film will be streamed from 16 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, Adah shared the exciting news with her fans and captioned the post, which read, “FINALLY !!!!! SURPRISE !!The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5!#TheKeralaStory premieres on 16th February, only on #ZEE5."

Earlier in June 2023, Sen had rejected reports of the film being ready for streaming claiming they haven't got suitable offers from any OTT platforms. The makers of Kerala Story have also claimed that the film industry has ‘ganged up’ to punish them for the box office success. Sen had told Rediff, "But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us." On being asked the reason for getting punished, Sen had replied, "Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Animal takes Netflix by storm: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie watched for 20.8 million hours in 3 days, rules in 16 countries Speaking on OTT release, Director Sudipto Sen said, "Tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat; it's a challenge we willingly embraced. However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and The Kerala Story's box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself. But for those who haven't watched the film yet, I urge them to watch The Kerala Story on ZEE5 for a transformational experience. Many are living in the dark about the reality of the situation and for those, this film will lift that darkness and show them the naked truth as the stories in the film are real. The faces in the film are real. The fates and consequences of the characters in the film are real. THE KERALA STORY is a unique cinematic experience for the viewers of the film. And that is what made this film an "unprecedented blockbuster" as per BO pandits".

About The Kerala Story The film follows the story of three girls: Shalini (Adah Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), into converting to another religion. The movie is divided into two parts: the first half portrays how the girls were manipulated into converting to another religion, while the second half shows Shalini's journey as Fatima Ba - a converted member of a terrorist group and her imprisonment in Afghanistan. It also shows how men were brainwashed too to woo Hindu and Christian women of Kerala in the name of love, convert them and convince them to join war zones. The shocking incidents occurred between 2018-19, when a rising number of Kerala youths had come under the influence of a terrorist group.

The Kerala Story controversy 'The Kerala Story' was under the scanner ever since the trailer was released. The film's trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, but many had objected to the estimated figures. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story', and also imposed a ban on the film in the state, which was lifted after the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban on the screening of the film. 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

