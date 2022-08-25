The lessons from Adani’s acquisition of NDTV

This is the practice of getting loans by pledging shares and is as old as trading in Indian markets. It was primarily meant as a tool for stock market operators who used their existing shares as security to borrow and trade in the market. However, with time, it has become the go-to product for promoters of companies who pledge their own shares to raise funds. This is often termed as ‘selling (pledging) the family silver’. For banks, too, this is the best form of guarantee, as shares can be valued and sold easily in the open market or to third party buyers in case of default by the borrowing company.

