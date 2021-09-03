Never before in Formula One’s 71 years did motor racing’s elite series have a day like last Sunday. As rain lashed down on rural Wallonia, organizers delayed the start of the Belgian Grand Prix race over and over until they risked running out of daytime. When they finally gave the green light, conditions were so dangerous that they stopped the race almost immediately.

What they wound up with was the shortest Grand Prix in F1 history. It lasted four laps and 11 minutes.

For Formula One, it was a disaster. Drivers fumed and tickets had to be refunded. But for the people in charge of bringing the sport to a broad new audience, the whole weekend is just a few edits away from turning into epic television. When Season 4 of the hit Netflix documentary “Drive to Survive" airs next spring, the rain and the chaos of last Sunday will be just one more plot twist in the show jolting the entire sport.

“That passion and that drama always existed," said Paul Martin, one of the executive producers. “It just happened that we were invited to spend time in it and point cameras at it."

In the space of three years, the show has turned itself into a revolutionary, wildly successful ad campaign for Formula One. The part that has surprised even F1 executives is that so little of the show is about cars. “Drive to Survive" is somewhere between a soap opera, a buddy comedy, and an action movie, with more money on screen than any prestige drama.

The result has been a broad appeal to an audience that doesn’t know the first thing about torque maps and has never been to Monaco, but understands on a visceral level that egos, money, and fast cars makes for good entertainment—especially during a global pandemic spent on your couch. Though Netflix doesn’t share ratings numbers, “Drive to Survive" was the platform’s no. 1 TV show worldwide when Season 3 came out in March, coinciding with the start of the season.

“Not many shows are made where you’ve got hugely successful European businessmen and billionaires getting upset about front wings in a car park in Northamptonshire," Martin said.

For much of its modern history, Formula One has been above all a broadcast rights-selling organization that happens to put on a car race every other Sunday. At least that’s how the business empire was built by its longtime boss Bernie Ecclestone, He was so ubiquitous over his four decades in charge that his semi-official title was “Formula One Supremo."

The sale to US-based Liberty Media in 2017 only took the organization further into the world of content creation.

The problem was that for over a decade, Formula One was trending towards boredom. After the swashbuckling — and incredibly dangerous — era of the 1980s and early ‘90s, a combination of factors aligned to dull the product. The racing became more processional. The number of passing moves in races declined and world championship-winning drivers were no longer the men who took the most risks flying around corners, but those who best managed tire wear. Fans got lost in technical updates and rule changes.

Worst of all, the sport was running low on drama. Between 1998 and 2018, only eight different drivers were crowned world champion. And three of them — Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Lewis Hamilton — won at least four titles.

Injecting some excitement back into the sport, Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali said, “was crucial." But there was a larger looming crisis: the cost of running these teams. “Going in that direction was killing our sport," he added.

So while Formula One tried to become leaner and more cost-effective—not qualities that tend to be associated with racing outrageous machines in glamorous locales—it realized it needed to reach new fans. Otherwise, it would die.

Partnering with Netflix gave the sport an entirely new shop window. During the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, the average global audience for a race was 87.4 million, according to F1. Five years earlier, that figure was 80 million. But more than pure ratings, teams and organizers have found that they are now speaking to two distinct audiences.

“We need to speak a different language," Domenicali said. “If we are together with avid fans, we need to talk only about a tenth of a second that is related to the different choice of the angle of a front wing… If we talk with a Netflix one, we need to talk about the drama of racing. The drama of a driver who needs to be faster."

“This was" he added, “who are we going to be?"

When the Drive to Survive crew first showed up to film in 2018, they had no idea what they would leave with. They worried about drivers ignoring them, or about getting in the way. No one had ever had this level of access, and so no one knew how to react. Plenty of engineers couldn’t stop themselves from staring straight at the cameras.

A couple of teams were so skeptical that they initially wanted no part of it. Mercedes and Ferrari, two of the most successful teams of all time, chose to sit out Season 1, because they viewed it as a distraction.

“I hated it at the beginning," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “On a flight to Australia, I watched a few episodes of Series 1: a nightmare. Hollywood in Formula One. And then I came back from Australia and a friend of mine who had never had an interest in Formula One and his kids said, ‘Can I come to the Austrian Grand Prix… We love Netflix.’"

Red Bull’s British boss Christian Horner was an early adopter, pacing around the paddock with his radio microphone and quipping for the cameras. Drivers, too, saw the value in pulling back the curtain—and occasionally pulling off their shirts.

Then less likely stars cropped up—none more surprising than an Italian engineer named Günther Steiner, who spends much of his airtime cursing in a German accent. He is the team principal for the American Haas F1 team. And the cars’ regular misfortunes have made him Drive to Survive’s most tortured character. For the first time in his life, Steiner is being recognized in restaurants.

“I was recently asked if I winced whenever I watched it back. The honest answer is yes, constantly," Horner wrote on the team’s website.

Except the cameras aren’t going anywhere for now. Nothing else F1 and its teams had tried—from lavish in-house production projects to bantering Twitter accounts—could ever breakthrough like a hit streaming show in the year everyone sat at home.

“Every time we had Netflix in our garage, we actually had a catastrophic race weekend," Wolff said. “But we take that. It increased the following of Formula One with a totally different group of people."

