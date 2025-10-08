While India gears up for its most glittering season, OTT platforms are quietly working behind the scenes to grab a slice of your festive downtime— with fresh line-ups, cultural hooks, and family-friendly stories designed for living room marathons.

Netflix, which has recently dropped Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 post theatrical release, will premiere an animated series called Kurukshetra, while JioHotstar is launching Pitch to Get Rich, a fashion reality show featuring Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar.

Big titles, family genres, and regional content are increasingly timed around major festivals, often bundled with offers. ZEE5, for instance, has lined up campaigns and on-ground activations to deepen its cultural connection.

“The festive quarter is one of the most important periods for streaming in India,” said Siju Prabhakaran, chief business officer, ZEE5.

“Across the industry, we are seeing festive strategies move beyond short-term offers to a more holistic mix of accessibility, cultural relevance, and differentiated content."

ZEE5’s Durga Pujo campaign, for instance, offered discounted monthly plans for its Bangla slate. Upcoming releases like Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshas (Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar), Veduvan (Tamil), Sthal (Marathi), and Maarigallu (Kannada) aim to strengthen regional reach, said Prabhakaran.

From theatre to TV rooms

While platforms once premiered direct-to-digital Diwali releases like Ludo and Coolie No.1, the OTT playbook has shifted. With movies, however, no longer bypassing theatres for OTT, the focus is on authentic regional content and wholesome stories or reality shows.

An Amazon MX Player spokesperson said this festive season, the platform is looking at a range of web series, reality shows, popular international shows and a movie library across multiple languages and genres.

While Rise and Fall, an unscripted reality show hosted Ashneer Grover shall see its season finale on 17 October, the festive window will witness the return of two marquee franchises – Sixer and Jamnapaar. International content dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu including shows like My Lovely Liar, Twinkling Watermelon, Road Home, Wedding Impossible, My Boss and You Are My Hero, shall also be available to viewers.

Festive viewership surge

The Diwali quarter is crucial for India’s OTT industry, driving both content consumption and subscription growth, according to industry experts. With families gathering and leisure time rising, platforms are seeing an uptick in engagement.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group said subscription plans for many OTT platforms start from ₹99 per month this festive season, making it a budget-friendly option. Enhanced viewing experience with 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio (in case of top platforms and premium subscriptions) add to an immersive experience, all from the confines of home.

“Platforms strategically plan their big-budget releases—be it highly anticipated original series or blockbuster movie premieres—to coincide with Diwali. Releasing content during this period allows platforms to effectively capitalize on the positive festive sentiment and the increased availability of time viewers have to dedicate to new shows and films, ensuring higher engagement and viewership," said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India.

While traditional theatrical outings remain a separate entertainment format, the emphasis on family-focused time at home during Diwali gives OTT viewing a superior advantage, historically resulting in a significant spike in time spent on these platforms, Mantha added.

Battle for attention

Industry experts say OTT continues to win on comfort and flexibility.

“Unlike theatre outings, streaming offers the convenience of timing, content variety, and a shared yet personal viewing experience," said Rajni Daswani, chief growth officer at digital agency SoCheers. “OTT becomes the entertainment layer that runs through the festive week, not just a one-evening event."

The real competition for OTT isn’t just rival platforms—it’s attention itself. As families lean into travel, gaming, and community gatherings, much of the festive free time is shifting offline. Meanwhile, massive Diwali e-commerce sales have turned into entertainment spectacles of their own, drawing collective attention toward shopping rather than streaming.

“These brands spend heavily on marketing and ad campaigns during festivals, with offers and discounts driving enormous consumer attention. This sudden surge in ad spends inflates costs for everyone, making it seven to eight times more expensive to capture visibility," said Ujjwal Mahajan, co-founder, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

The company is focusing less on paid ads and more on organic growth via strong content featuring big faces and high engagement across platforms like Instagram and YouTube to sustain attention, Mahajan said.