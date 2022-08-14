The price we pay for being less social

It also makes sense that the loss of social time has likely reduced the number of friends or significant relationships people have. The countries that have seen declines of time socializing are also countries where people report having fewer friends overall. These two trends are intuitively linked. If we need time to make and enjoy friends, then a downward shift in social time for all of us means there is simply less time to go around. After all, your time given to me is my time gained. Neither of us profit from having no time together at all.