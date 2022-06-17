The Q to launch new show ‘Mr Aur Mrs LLB’2 min read . 11:42 AM IST
- The Q is owned by QYOU Media, headquartered in the US, which focuses on producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators.
The Q, a Hindi general entertainment channel targeting young Indian audiences, will launch a new show called Mr Aur Mrs LLB on 20 June. It stars Subir Rana, Shivani Tomar and Sumit Arora.
“At The Q, we believe the onus rests upon us to offer our audiences especially in the FTA (free-to-air) universe with differentiated content that is original to TV. Mr Aur Mrs LLB adds variety to our current offering with a mix of interesting genres, and characters. Each story is a one-of-its-kind narrative that will keep viewers gripped," Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media said in a statement.
QYOU Media recently announced a GEC, Q Marathi, after launching a digital animated content channel, The Q Kahaniyaan, in India for young viewers. Broadcasters say while the migration of viewers to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming is undeniable, there is scope to expand for the bottom-funnel or mass-market viewers, many of whom still live in single television households. Further, the transition to streaming has been far more marked for premium, upmarket genres, with regional viewers still taking to television content.
According to a 2020 estimate by TV monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council, 210 million Indian households own a TV set, a rise of 6.9% from 197 million in 2018. The number of people watching television has also seen a rise of 6.7%, reaching 892 million from 836 million in 2018. According to the Ficci EY report 2022, TV advertising grew 25% in 2021, reviving from a 21.5% drop in 2020, just 2% short of 2019 levels. Television’s biggest strength has always been collective viewing, which will not go away in a hurry in India, according to media experts.