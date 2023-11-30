Industry
The return of the Bollywood potboiler
Lata Jha 9 min read 30 Nov 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Summary
- Hindi filmmakers have woken up to the need to cater to the lowest common denominator in the audience
Meerut/New Delhi: One can’t be entirely sure of making it to the Inox theatre on the top floor of the PVS Mall in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The elevator has many buttons missing, while loose wires tell you to take the stairs. Much of the rest of the mall, in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar locality, in the heart of the city, is under construction, with dust and cement filling the air. Only a Westside outlet, a McDonalds and a local restaurant are open the morning after Diwali.
