The return of the Bollywood potboiler

To be sure, Tiger 3 fizzled out later in the month but things have really improved for Bollywood since last year, when few films were arriving in cinemas in the first place, allowing the southern flicks to take over the box office. There has been a correction of late with Shah Rukh Khan’s two all-time blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan and Sunny Deol’s period drama Gadar2. All three have crossed ₹500 crore in domestic box office collections within nine months and make for the top three highest grossers of all time in the Hindi language. Until 2023, the highest Hindi language grosser was Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which had made ₹387.38 crore when released in 2016.

