The Sabarmati Report: Amit Shah lauds film star cast for exposing lies about Sabarmati Express burning incident

  • ‘The Sabarmati Report’, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with the team of 'The Sabarmati Report' - Film and television producer and director Ekta Kapoor, actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with the team of ’The Sabarmati Report’ - Film and television producer and director Ekta Kapoor, actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the star cast of the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express train near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

He also said that the film exposes the lies and the misleading facts about the incident.

In the Sabarmati Express burning incident, at least 59 Hindu passengers returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death.

Later, the incident led to the Hindu-Muslim riots in the entire state.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Amit Shah said: “Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport.”

Shah met with producer Ektaa R Kapoor and the star cast -- Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, others -- of the film on Friday.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

 

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently attended the screening of the film at the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

After watching the film on Thursday, Sawant sent best wishes to Ektaa R Kapoor and the whole team of 'The Sabarmati Report' via a phone call falicitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

"I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," CM said yesterday while speaking with Ektaa Kapoor.

The Goa Chief Minister futher said he is considering giving the film a tax-free status in the state.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film with the cast in Lucknow.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
