OTT platforms in a fix over offensive int’l content

OTT platforms in a fix over offensive int’l content1 min read 26 May 2023, 11:48 PM IST
While such programming don’t technically follow Indian codes and ethics, platforms sign contracts to edit and modify content to suit the tastes of Indian audiences, much like practices followed for censoring Hollywood films when released theatrically in India.
New Delhi: The recent controversy around Netflix getting slapped with a lawsuit over an offensive comment on actor Madhuri Dixit in a 15-year-old episode of American sitcom Big Bang Theory has brought attention to the slippery ground that streaming platforms tread, with respect to international content.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×