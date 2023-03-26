‘The Spy Universe is going to be a big focus area for Yash Raj Films’7 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Widhani, who is only the second chief executive of the group in its 50-year-long history and a confidant of chairman Aditya Chopra, spoke about balancing creativity and business and why the studio does not wish to share intellectual properties (IPs) with others
NEW DELHI : Following a series of box office flops in 2022, since the reopening of theatres post-covid, Yash Raj Films, one of the oldest and reputed studios in India, has finally tasted success with action drama Pathaan and is now increasingly focusing on the spy universe and franchise films, chief executive Akshaye Widhani said in an interview. Widhani, who is only the second chief executive of the group in its 50-year-long history and a confidant of chairman Aditya Chopra, spoke about balancing creativity and business and why the studio does not wish to share intellectual properties (IPs) with others. He also discussed the plans behind allocating ₹500 crore for web series. Edited excerpts: