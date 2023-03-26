‘The Spy Universe is going to be a big focus area for Yash Raj Films’

We are storytellers by heart and have been for the last five decades. We will always continue to be creative first. It’s not a numbers game for us. We’ve learned post-pandemic that it’s not about how many films you release but the kind of films you put out. We suffered last year — 2022 was a tough year. A lot of the films were designed for the pre-pandemic period when audience tastes were different. That changed, and things have evolved rapidly since then. Going ahead, the Spy Universe (a universe of interconnected films whose plots will cross over, including existing and upcoming instalments of Pathaan, Tiger and War) is going to be a very big focus area, and franchise films will take up a major portion of our theatrical slate. At the same time, we are going to continue to look for stories we feel can command space in a theatrical environment. We have only announced Tiger 3 for now but are getting ready to lock our slate for the coming years. We will make announcements in due course, and the Spy Universe is going to become a larger part of our strategy.

