Boxed out: Inside Bollywood’s lost magic
Lata Jha 10 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:24 PM IST
SummaryThe Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, is facing challenges in terms of consistent growth and financial health. Factors such as high ticket prices, overpriced food and beverage offerings, lack of government support, and the dominance of a few top actors are contributing to the industry's struggles
NEW DELHI : Pravin Chalikwar refused to restart his single screen theatre, in Maharashtra’s Parbani district, between different lockdowns—in 2020 and 2021. Theatrical releases of films were rare and he decided to wait. His theatre, called Priti Cinema, reopened to the public only in early 2022.
