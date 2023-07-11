Boxed out: Inside Bollywood’s lost magic

What is further missing in the Indian movie business is easy connection between different stakeholders. Moviemakers, instead, rely on relationships and networking. “E-commerce helps buyers and sellers worldwide to come on to a single platform. But in the film business, we work with the old system," Pankaj Jaysinh, chief executive officer (CEO) of India operations, UFO Moviez, a cinema distribution network, said. “We frequently ask, ‘do you know someone who will finance?’ or ‘how to get to a certain distributor or producer?’ The result is an over-dependence on the middleman. More often than not, genuine stakeholders are misled," he added.