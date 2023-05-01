Hello User
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Becomes the First Billion-Dollar-Plus Film of 2023

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Becomes the First Billion-Dollar-Plus Film of 2023

1 min read The Wall Street Journal 01 May 2023, 06:33 PM IST

  • Animated film is fifth movie since the pandemic to gross 10 figures worldwide

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 01, 2023, US actor Chris Pratt attends Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie special screening at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. - The Super Mario Bros. Movie easily held its first-place position on North American movie screens this weekend while its accumulated global total pushed past the $1 billion mark, analysts said on April 30, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie" surpassed $1 billion in estimated global box-office receipts on Sunday, the first movie to do so in 2023, according to research firm Comscore.

Through Sunday the film has grossed $490 million domestically and $532 million internationally. Only five films have crossed the billion-dollar mark since the onset of the pandemic, according to Box Office Mojo: “Avatar: The Way of Water," “Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick" and “Jurassic World: Dominion."

The figures show moviegoers are heading back to theaters, but still not in the numbers they were before Covid-19. Nine movies surpassed the billion-dollar mark in 2019 alone.

Overall, 52 movies have grossed over $1 billion worldwide historically. Box-office figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The animated Mario movie, a collaboration between Japanese videogame company Nintendo Co., Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures and its animation unit Illumination Entertainment, grossed $377 million on its opening weekend, the biggest-ever globally for an animated title. It is the 10th animated movie to cross the billion-dollar worldwide mark.

The PG-rated movie shares the back story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi, who have appeared in dozens of videogames. It has led the domestic box office each weekend since its release on April 5.

No other movie released this year has grossed even $500 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and “John Wick: Chapter 4" have each surpassed $400 million.

Shares of Nintendo, publisher of the popular Mario videogames, are up about 6% since the movie opened, but remain flat year-to-date.

Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:33 PM IST
