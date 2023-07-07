Disney+ Hotstar announces new show with Kajol ‘The Trial’1 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Over-the-top streaming platforms are increasingly relying on the innate urge of Bollywood A-listers to find an audience and reach out to the masses, to expand their subscriber base, said media experts.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming platform owned by the Walt Disney Co, has announced that its new show, The Trial starring Kajol, will stream on 14 July.
