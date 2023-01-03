The Vaccine War: Anupam Kher announces new movie with ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:58 AM IST
- The Vaccine War: The film marks the fourth collaboration between Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, announced his 534th film 'The Vaccine War.' Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a picture which he captioned, "Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!" Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.