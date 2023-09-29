The Vaccine War , directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, earned ₹1.3 crore on Day 1. Even on Day 2, it is expected to mint ₹1.3 crore, as per estimates by Sacnilk. The estimated Box Office collection so far stands at ₹2.6 crore.

The Vaccine War follows the phenomenal success of The Kashmir Files by Agnihotri. This time, the movie has actors like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Raima Sen. The movie is clashing with Fukrey 3 and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Chandramukhi 2, which have had much better openings.

The primary advantage for India’s “first Bio-Science film", however, could be the fact that it has been made with a meagre ₹10 crore, as per ABP News. the budgets for the other two films are believed to be much higher.

Fukrey 3 minted ₹8.5 crore and ₹7.98 crore on Day 1 and Day 2 respectively. Chandramukhi 2’s Box Office collection for the first two days stands at ₹13.09 crore.

The Vaccine War review

“Nana Patekar as Dr Balram Balram Bhargava and Pallavi Joshi as Dr. Priya Abraham, Director-NIV, are the soul of the film," wrote the Hindustan Times while calling the dialogues “hard-hitting and impactful".

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

“It is when the screenplay starts reading like an official press release in the second half that one realises that Agnihotri’s real battle is not against the virus but to create a narrative against the skeptics, or the ‘ecosystem’ as he calls it, by cherry-picking the headlines," says The Hindu while appreciating director Vivek Agnihotri for getting “many things right in making the film an engaging experience for the most part".

“The film is as much about politics as it is about science, and Agnihotri is pretty up front about it. Copious references to atmanirbharta, Vishwaguru, and the Prime Minister’s reliance on science exist in the film," says DNA.

As per India Today, “a major drawback is his one-sided portrayal of the media and its reporting on India's response to the Covid-19 situation and vaccine development".

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!