Regional pride is becoming a box-office draw for Indian cinema

Lata Jha
4 min read11 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy thriller The Vvaan depicts the folklore around the Van Devi temple in Bihar,
Summary
The Vvaan’s box-office run shows how regional folklore can become a national draw. Authentic stories can win home-state audiences and travel further, but filmmakers must resist turning cultural identity into a formula.

As Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy thriller The Vvaan nears the 60 crore mark, drawing on folklore surrounding the Van Devi temple in Bihar, entertainment industry experts say regional pride has considerable potential to unlock box-office growth.

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ( 279.55 crore) and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( 600.10 crore) turned Maratha history into a source of collective pride. Kantara tapped into Tulu Nadu’s Bhoota Kola tradition, while Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan brought the Chola legacy to the screen.

The immediate benefit is that audiences in the state associated with a story may turn up in large numbers. But the opportunity extends beyond home markets because audiences do not stay within their home states. Language versions can widen the reach further. The Hindi version of Marathi film Raja Shivaji contributed about 27% of the film’s gross, while titles such as Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, RRR and Kantara began in one part of the country and found audiences nationwide. If the story travels, the territory follows.

Local stories

“Every state has its own gods, festivals, songs and folklore that families have passed down for generations, and only a handful of these have made it to the big screen for a national audience,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization, Cinépolis India.

“Commercially, these films work because they reach two audiences. If you are from Bihar, it is your temple, your songs and your festival on the big screen, and that brings whole families in together. If you are not, it is a world you have not seen before,” Misra explained.

Agreeing that there is strong business sense in making such movies, Deepak Adwani, executive director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said Hindi cinema has long been planned around the Mumbai circuit. But circuits such as Bihar-Jharkhand, East Punjab, Rajasthan and Central India have deep cinema-going habits and a growing base of first-time multiplex audiences.

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Regional cinema has already shown the way. Punjabi films like the Carry On Jatta franchise, Gujarati hits like Laalo and Marathi successes like Sairat proved how powerful a home-state audience can be. A rooted story also travels with the diaspora, so a Bihari film finds ready audiences in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Punjab and Surat,” Adwani said.

According to industry experts, the track record is already there. Tanhaji and Chhaava drew on Maratha history, both Kantara films emerged from coastal Karnataka, and Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 drew on Tamil Nadu’s Chola legacy. All of them did business well beyond their home markets.

“A film rooted in one state can now do business across the country, because audiences do not stay in their home states. At the cinema, a rooted film gives exhibitors a lot more to work with. You can build the whole visit around it, with regional food on the menu, special shows around the festival and screenings in the language people speak at home,” Misra explained.

Mythology opportunity

Film producer Anand Pandit said that if more filmmakers develop such narratives, they could unlock the untapped potential of these themes. India has a rich folklore and mythological tradition.

“If filmmakers can bring some of these lesser-known tales to audiences in compelling ways, there is considerable scope for them to connect with viewers. Buoyed by the response to recent films rooted in Indian mythology and folklore, we are already seeing upcoming projects such as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Jai Hanuman starring Rishab Shetty, and Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also draws on religious and ancient geographical references. This could open a strong path forward for Indian filmmakers to explore more of the country’s diverse cultural and mythological narratives,” Pandit added.

That said, there are challenges. According to Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director of CineNow, an entertainment financing platform, this could become a trend only if filmmakers avoid turning regional identity into a formula.

Chhaava, Kantara, Kesari and now The Vvaan show that history, folklore, language and local pride can become part of the theatrical proposition. The opportunity lies in specificity: regional authenticity can attract the first audience, while universal emotion allows a film to travel, he said.

“The only caution is that screen density in states like Bihar is still low, so a film cannot rely on its home belt alone if it's not a South-centric film. It needs a story strong enough to travel. Kantara did exactly that, starting local and becoming a pan-India success. For exhibitors with a strong tier-II and tier-III presence, these films are a real growth driver,” Adwani added.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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