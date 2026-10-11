Regional pride is becoming a box-office draw for Indian cinema

As Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy thriller The Vvaan nears the ₹60 crore mark, drawing on folklore surrounding the Van Devi temple in Bihar, entertainment industry experts say regional pride has considerable potential to unlock box-office growth.
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ( ₹279.55 crore) and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹600.10 crore) turned Maratha history into a source of collective pride. Kantara tapped into Tulu Nadu’s Bhoota Kola tradition, while Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan brought the Chola legacy to the screen.