The year the newsletter business reached a fever pitch

New York magazine, the New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section and the Paris Review all added Substack newsletters in 2025, as did American Eagle and Shopify. Newsweek and Time moved their portfolios of newsletters to younger competitor Beehiiv, joining the likes of life coach Jay Shetty and celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose Arnold’s Pump Club health and fitness newsletter has more than 1 million subscribers.