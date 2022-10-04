NEW DELHI , BOXOFFICE : Theatre owners, producers and distributors are trying to tempt more viewers with cheaper tickets, in the wake of repeated box-office failures that scalded the industry this year. The rethink follows the success with pricing tickets at ₹75 on National Cinema Day last month, that attracted 6.5 million to movie halls.

Cinema tickets now cost ₹350-450 or even higher, depending on the property and show timing, which film trade analysts said is steep for an average consumer.

On the agenda is variable pricing for small and mid-budget films, including for evening and night shows as well as weekends preferred by young professionals. The move should work for the mid-scale Hindi films releasing in the coming months. Food and beverage rates too are expected to see revisions, after consumer complaints around expensive food options at cinemas.

After films like Brahmastra and Chup: Revenge of the Artist selling tickets for ₹100 all of last week as an experiment, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 scheduled for November has offered a 50% discount for opening day tickets booked on 2 October. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye releasing this Friday is offering tickets for ₹150 on opening day.

“We will take some time and analyse whether the frequency of audiences coming to theatres actually increases if ticket prices are reduced. While this isn’t feasible for big-budget films that will be unable to recover their investment if ticket rates are too low, the smaller scale films lined up for October can definitely benefit from lowered prices," said Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd that operates nearly 700 screens.

While a ticket priced at ₹75 may not be a long-term solution, exhibitors, distributors and producers could come up with a sweet spot in terms of pricing, Jyala said.

Vishal Sawhney, director and CEO, Carnival Cinemas said the company witnessed 70% occupancy on National Cinema Day. Sales were higher in north and central India for the chain that operates 450 screens.

“We will be extending our reduced pricing at Carnival Cinemas multiplexes across India for select movies in the coming week. By keeping our prices low, we hope that more people will be encouraged to come out and enjoy films. Affordable ticket prices will enable a wider audience to access to our services and help us get the potential customers," Sawhney added.