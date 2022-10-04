Theatre chains mull cheaper tickets to draw viewers2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:19 PM IST
- Food and beverage rates too are expected to see revisions, after complaints around expensive food options
NEW DELHI, BOXOFFICE : Theatre owners, producers and distributors are trying to tempt more viewers with cheaper tickets, in the wake of repeated box-office failures that scalded the industry this year. The rethink follows the success with pricing tickets at ₹75 on National Cinema Day last month, that attracted 6.5 million to movie halls.