Theatre owners' woes increase as states refuse to extend benefits

Pravin Chalikwar, director at Priti Cinemas in Parbani, Maharashtra, who hasn’t been able to operate his single screen theatre since March 2020 said owners like him have been requesting the government to allow them to pay one-third of electricity bills due until now and the rest in instalments but haven’t heard back. “We hear more films are going directly to streaming platforms. And there is no point in reopening for one film, we need at least an eight-week line-up for it to make sense to resume operations (even after permits come in)," said Chalikwar. He claimed he’s spending around Rs50,000 per month on his cinema that has brought him no revenue in the last year-and-a-half.