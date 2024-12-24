Industry
Lost Christmas: Theatres foresee tepid end to 2024 with mixed Christmas weekend
SummaryAs Pushpa 2 retains its popularity during the Christmas weekend, Varun Dhawan's Baby John is expected to garner ₹10-12 crore on day one, or about a third of what previous holiday hits made. Exhibitors are relying on Pushpa and Mufasa for better box office returns this festive season.
In the absence of a big-name holiday film this year, cinema theatre owners are not too enthusiastic about the Christmas weekend and expect Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to remain the first choice of moviegoers even in its third week.
