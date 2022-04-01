Theatres, distributors may not fully recover investment in ‘RRR’

Further, by hiking ticket prices producers, distributors and multiplexes are keeping certain audiences away. A theatre owner said the hike in prices was a conscious decision after realizing footfalls for RRR were nowhere close to what the team had expected. “Film viewing is an impulse decision and anyone would be apprehensive of spending Rs. 1,000-1,500 for a family of four to watch a movie," the person said adding that the Hindi version alone would need to make at least Rs. 250 crore at the box office to turn profitable.