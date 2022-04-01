Theatres, distributors may not fully recover investment in ‘RRR’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Owners of cinemas said a certain section of their clientele hasn’t returned to theatres and is unlikely to come back as it is accustomed to enjoying content on streaming platforms in the comfort of home
New Delhi: Distributors and theatre owners who had paid upwards of ₹400 crore to acquire the rights of SS Rajamouli’s RRR may not be able to recoup their investments as trade experts said the film hasn’t been able to achieve the box office numbers it could have if it had released before the covid-19 pandemic.
Owners of cinemas said that a certain section of their clientele hasn’t returned to theatres and is unlikely to come back as it is accustomed to enjoying content on streaming platforms in the comfort of home.
In the Hindi-speaking belt, the film is performing below par, lower than Rajamouli’s previous film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It made ₹19 crore on day one as opposed to the ₹30-35 crore expected, trade experts said.
The returns from the film are lower for distributors as the country has lost nearly 1500 theatres to the pandemic – mostly single-screen properties that could not survive the pandemic body blow to their businesses.
Also, higher ticket prices – increased to make up for lower footfalls – proved counter-productive as they deterred a significant chunk of viewers from visiting cinemas.
When released in 2017, the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 alone had made Rs. 41 crore on its first day. It had then managed a ₹128 crore opening weekend compared to RRR’s ₹74.50 crore. Critics argue that things have changed for big-ticket Indian films for good.
“The business has been impacted everywhere and there is a certain section of the audience that is just not coming back to cinemas and has discovered the joy and convenience of watching OTT content," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said calling life post covid generally very different for much of the world.
Further, by hiking ticket prices producers, distributors and multiplexes are keeping certain audiences away. A theatre owner said the hike in prices was a conscious decision after realizing footfalls for RRR were nowhere close to what the team had expected. “Film viewing is an impulse decision and anyone would be apprehensive of spending Rs. 1,000-1,500 for a family of four to watch a movie," the person said adding that the Hindi version alone would need to make at least Rs. 250 crore at the box office to turn profitable.
After a big start of Rs. 156 crore on the first day thanks to extensive promotions, the film hasn’t grown as per expectations.
Overall, trade experts like Mohan said covid-induced delays have also impacted the excitement around RRR with the five-year gap post Baahubali 2 making for too much of a wait to sustain the hype around Rajamouli’s vision and reputation.
Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said the post-covid world could see a 10-15% drop overall in lifetime collections of films, depending on scale and content. “For smaller films, it could be up to 50%. But the truth is several regular movie-goers have stopped coming to cinemas. They know they can watch the film on OTT within a four to eight weeks and don’t see reason to waste money. Plus, so many are trading small screens for larger home theatres," Pillai said.
