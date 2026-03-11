The Ramzan period, coupled with school and college examinations and the T20 World Cup, has hit the movie business hard with no new or high-profile releases for several weeks.
Theatres empty as Ramzan, exams, sports wreak havoc
SummaryRamzan, school exams, and the T20 World Cup have severely impacted the movie industry, leading to delayed releases. Anticipation builds for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, expected to revive box-office fortunes, as producers remain cautious amid a lack of appealing content.
The Ramzan period, coupled with school and college examinations and the T20 World Cup, has hit the movie business hard with no new or high-profile releases for several weeks.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More