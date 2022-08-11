Theatres expect big films, festive weekend to break Bollywood jinx1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Cinemas across India are getting ready for the first full-fledged Independence Day weekend in two years flanked by the Rakhi holiday.
NEW DELHI: With two big films -- Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan--releasing on Thursday, cinemas across India are getting ready for the first full-fledged Independence Day weekend in two years flanked by the Rakhi holiday, giving ample time for families to visit theatres. The two films are running neck-and-neck in screen count and number of shows and are expected to end Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office.