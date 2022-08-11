Theatres expect big films, festive weekend to break Bollywood jinx

“Festivals have always brought together families and friends over their shared love for entertainment at the theatre and this long weekend is no different. Surely, this year the festivals will be celebrated with greater grandeur away from the fear of covid, which is a positive sign," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow. A critical factor that is likely to give an edge to Laal Singh Chaddha is its release in multiple languages, Saksena added. Rakshabandhan, on the other hand, has a shorter run-time and the length of the film may result in more shows across cinema screens in the initial days.