Theatres expect merry Christmas weekend with ’83, Matrix film

NEW DELHI: Movie theatres in India are anticipating an impressive Christmas weekend, with the release of Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama ‘83 and the latest Matrix film, to build on the gains of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise- Part One last week.

However, adequate screen count could be a concern for the two new films given that both the older titles are still going strong, especially in single screens and small towns. While Spider-Man had made ₹131 crore at last count, the Hindi dub of Pushpa alone is close to ₹20 crore, with the southern versions bringing in another ₹90 crore.

‘83, trade experts said, may not find traction among the youth given that the 1983 World Cup happened much before their lifetime, may only manage 25-30% of advance ticket sales of No Way Home by Thursday night.

However, others believe the film could grow by word-of-mouth and benefit from school vacations the and ongoing festive season besides the fact that it is peppered with nationalistic fervour.

The Matrix: Resurrections, on the other hand, belongs to a franchise popular among the urban, English-speaking population and also has an India connect thanks to actor Priyanka Chopra who features in the film.

“The Christmas weekend has always been a high-octane event across states with production houses and studios not failing to make the most of the last holiday week of the year," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow. A big-scale Hollywood film like Wonder Woman 1984 had hit the theatres for Christmas last year despite limitations in audience occupancy in 2020, he said, underscoring the importance of this time for the film industry.

The Matrix: Resurrections is a favourite amongst niche audiences that are fans of franchise, Saksena said. ‘83, on the other hand, is a mass entertainer that documents the country’s first World Cup win, making it a deeply emotional experience for Indians.

“While there is no denying that ‘83 and The Matrix: Resurrections make it a weekend of clashes on the big screen, the early trends for both films show that the audience buckets are varied not impacting any one over the other significantly," Saksena added.

To be sure, industry experts who are rejoicing the return of movie-going in India with Spider-Man and Pushpa having set the tone as recently as last week, admit the astounding success of the two older films will impact showcasing for ’83.

“’83 seems like a bit of a slow starter right now but it could always build up Christmas onwards. The theatrical landscape has turned more competitive than any of us had anticipated," Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

Spider-Man that has caught the fancy of families, especially kids, shows no signs of slowing down and is likely to beat Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and east Punjab in the coming days. The Hindi belt has also taken surprisingly well to the dubbed version of Pushpa, Chauhan said, making it a really tight squeeze for ’83, at the moment, which also seems to be targeted at an older, male demographic.

“At least the single screens may not be able to give respectable space to ’83," said Chauhan in whose cinema, shows for both Spider-Man and Pushpa are sold out till Monday.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai was quick to point out that these make for far too many choices for the common man, who is already strapped for cash. “How many films will you watch? Plus, OTT is now a force to reckon with," Pillai said pointing to big Christmas releases on streaming platforms such as Atrangi Re on Disney+ Hotstar and Malayalam film Minnal Murali on Netflix.

To be sure, trade website Box Office India said there isn’t much reason for ‘83 to worry given that the film is primarily targeted at multiplexes, with 85% of its business coming from them, and they should be able to provide adequate shows across various screens. The film is expected to notch up a screen count of 3,000. “The biggest boost is the holiday period and collections will improve on day two as it is a national holiday. After Sooryavanshi, this is the next real test of the (Hindi) box office. Also, it comes at a time when business prospects are much better compared to the fear during Sooryavanshi," a blog on the trade website said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.