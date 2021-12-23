Theatres expect merry Christmas weekend with ’83, Matrix film

To be sure, trade website Box Office India said there isn’t much reason for ‘83 to worry given that the film is primarily targeted at multiplexes, with 85% of its business coming from them, and they should be able to provide adequate shows across various screens. The film is expected to notch up a screen count of 3,000. “The biggest boost is the holiday period and collections will improve on day two as it is a national holiday. After Sooryavanshi, this is the next real test of the (Hindi) box office. Also, it comes at a time when business prospects are much better compared to the fear during Sooryavanshi," a blog on the trade website said.