Theatres gear up for big Holi weekend

Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan agreed Bachchhan Paandey fits the vibrant, fun vibe of Holi where people want to watch commercial entertainers. But political drama The Kashmir Files has found unexpected acceptance and draw, and is looking to finish its first week between Rs. 95-100 crore. The film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during insurgency is spreading like a movement, Chauhan said. “There is too much attention around the film and it has completely captured both theatrical and mind space. Bachchhan Paandey may bear the brunt of that and the only way out for it is to be an extraordinary film and have great word-of-mouth going for it," Chauhan said.