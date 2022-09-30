Theatres hope festive season big-ticket movies will drive recovery

The festive cheer could kick in as soon as this weekend with the release of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 in multiple languages and Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha. The two are estimated to make ₹25 crore and ₹15 crore on day one respectively, according to estimates by Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd.