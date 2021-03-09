NEW DELHI: Cinemas across India have witnessed single-digit occupancies of 5-7%, going up to 30% in rare cases, despite being allowed to function at full capacity. This is true especially for theatres in northern India that have been waiting for Bollywood biggies.

While some Hollywood offerings such as Tenet and Wonder Woman managed to run to full houses--though they were released when theatres were operating at 50% capacity--sentiments have remained subdued.

“Cinema is a business based on derived demand. There has been no impact of the 100% rule because it’s not like people will come for something that doesn’t excite them," Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said with particular reference to the north. Chauhan says it was common to see 10-15 people per show on any given day lately in his theatre in Purnea, for small-budget films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shakeela, and Madam Chief Minister which have been the only Bollywood films released since theatres reopened.

These, Chauhan said, were disasters from the word go and would not have attracted audiences, even pre-covid. In fact, Chauhan saw more people, around 50-60 per show, turn up for some Bhojpuri-language films that he ordinarily wouldn’t have played.

Rudra Prosad Daw, business head at SVF Cinemas in West Bengal, said the situation was similar in the state that was the first to restart cinema operations with a bunch of Durga Puja releases in October. Yet, one film, Dracula Sir, ran to packed houses at 50% capacity.

“Since then, there has been a huge dearth of films," Daw said, adding that theatre occupancies don't have much to do with the 100% rule. There was some breather with Wonder Woman, Daw admitted and with a Bengali film called Cheeni, both of which had released for the Christmas weekend in December and then more recently for Saraswati Puja in February but otherwise, occupancies hover around 7-8%. All cinemas across India, he said, are waiting for a big Bollywood star vehicle with hopes pinned on films like Sooryavanshi, that “will be a welcome change and could even run to houseful shows if covid cases do not surge," he added.

Independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, with operations spread across Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, said audiences have demonstrated impatience to go back to outdoor entertainment, including in tier-two and tier-three cities with films like Wonder Woman and The Marksman, released late February, and can see that cinemas are following adequate safety protocols.

Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas, said multiplex chains like theirs have not even begun operating all their screens due to lack of content and inconsistent occupancies. While only three of six or seven screens at a property may be functioning, the other issue arises from the fact that not all states have permitted 100% capacity, with key territory Maharashtra still following the 50% cap.

Southern states remain somewhat an exception to the rule, with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana allowing 100% occupancy in cinema halls. Occupancy rates in these states vary from 30% to 100%. Tamil film Master ran to packed houses even after arriving on an OTT platform, while Telugu film like Uppena have also done great business.

“In states like these, cinema is the major form of entertainment for joint families. Plus, the number of direct-to-digital premieres have been relatively limited and there is peaceful coexistence between theatres and streaming platforms," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.

To be sure, trade experts are expecting Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to do for the rest of the country what Master did for Tamil Nadu.

“The floodgates will open after big-ticket releases," Rathi said.

