Theatres in Tamil Nadu to hold early morning shows for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed cinema halls to hold special shows for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo'.

Theatres have been permitted to hold one special show each day during the first week.

Leo, one of the most anticipated movies of this year, will be released in theatres on October 19 in different languages.

Leo’s producers at Seven Screen Studios had approached the Tamil Nadu government for permission to hold early morning shows to meet the demand.

Seven Screen Studios had requested for 4 am and 7 am shows. However, the timings are yet to be decided.

Special shows in the state were cancelled in January 2023 after a fan fell from a lorry and died outside a theatre in Chennai.

‘Leo’, an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role.

Kanagaraj has also co-written the script of ‘Leo’ with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy.

The upcoming film also marks a reunion between Thalapathy Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy have produced the film. Its music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The state government has pointed out that “adequate arrangements should be made with the cooperation and security of the police department without causing any health impairment and overcrowding in theatres."

The trailer of film 'Leo' was released on October 5 amid much fanfare in Madurai.

Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja are in the lead roles in the film.

Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Priya Anand have also acted in the film.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay's Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The first poster of ‘Leo’ was unveiled in June to celebrate Vijay's 49th birthday.

