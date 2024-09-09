Movie theatres are set to step up the marketing and pricing game for re-releases as long periods without new releases could become a common feature with box-office uncertainty prompting producers to push dates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While digital campaigns and collaborations with social media influencers are now considered effective tactics to create awareness around re-releases, some theatres are even attempting to price tickets higher than the low brackets older films were pushed into initially. Cinemas also expect advertiser interest for re-releases at a time nostalgia is luring more viewers than fresh programming.

Over the past few months, older films such as Rockstar, Laila Majnu, Jab We Met, Dil To Pagal Hai and Mohabbatein have found favour among audiences when released in select properties and shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Collaborative effort among all stakeholders’ “There is a collaborative effort among all stakeholders, including exhibitors and the producers behind these films, to ramp up marketing and promotional activities for re-releases," said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India. “Our promotional strategies extend beyond just digital campaigns. We are also engaging in a variety of activities such as online contests, special screenings, and influencer collaborations to drive awareness and excitement around these re-released films."

Also Read: Bollywood sees flight to safety as moviegoers raise the bar At Cinepolis, recent re-releases have been branded “Retro Film Festival", which has been actively promoted across various social media platforms. In some cases, these efforts have been bolstered by the involvement of the original star cast--for example, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared posts on Baazigar earlier this year on their social media channels, amplifying reach for the re-release.

“Moreover, we are leveraging both print and digital publications to ensure widespread coverage," Sampat said. “Production houses and distributors are also playing a crucial role in these promotions, discussing the significance of these re-releases and generating buzz through various media outlets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While advertising often follows overall revenue performance, it's important to note that re-releases have been performing exceptionally well, drawing in a diverse audience, according to Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, revenue and operations, PVR INOX Ltd.

Also Read: Bigger hits, miserable flops: Box office runs extreme post covid “Younger groups like Gen Z and Gen Alpha are particularly interested because these films are new to them, while older audiences are drawn by nostalgia. As this trend continues, we anticipate that advertiser interest could grow, especially from categories and brands looking to tap into the nostalgic value and cross-generational appeal of these films," said Dutta. “Also, if re-releases become an integral part of regular programming in the cinema industry, potentially boosting revenue, it would naturally tick more advertiser interest as the trend becomes more established."

To be sure, given that these are not wide releases in the first place, there is an opportunity to benefit from higher pricing in select and premium properties, according to some industry experts. Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said some of these audiences are driven by nostalgia and possibly don’t mind paying more. Given that the overall strategies are paying off, exhibitors like Puri are increasingly looking to get in touch with more producers to re-release older films. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}