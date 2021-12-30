Theatres on the edge as states impose curbs, curfews

Trade website Box Office India said Delhi alone may not be a reason for these southern films to postpone releases and all current restrictions across states put together only mean a 20% loss. However, the bigger concern is where the Maharashtra market will stand over the next week, because shutdown there, coupled with Delhi, will mean a 40-45% hit to the Hindi version of these films. RRR, has not just spent an additional Rs. 20-25 crore on marketing and promotions, over and above its Rs. 300 crore production budget, distributors across India have also paid advances to screen the film in their respective territories.