Theatres pin hopes on big Pongal weekend

“The Pongal weekend is an auspicious occasion to kickstart theatrical film releases in 2023 and is anticipated to see a strong run this year. The two Tamil films led by superstars Ajith and Vijay go neck-and-neck over the weekend after a gap of nine years. While both actors command a large fan following, it is a welcome sign that the weekend will see films with a diverse audience profile, targeting segments that are not entirely similar for both films and leading actors. The fight is on even keel and much anticipated. However, with both movies being high-action, potential blockbusters, the festive timing of their release is likely to play a key role with high chances of clamour for screens most specifically in cinemas across the southern states," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow said.