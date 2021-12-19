Theatres rejoice as ‘Spider-Man’ sets the cash registers ringing

Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought much joy to Indian cinemas that have been reeling under the impact of the covid-19 pandemic as the Hollywood film that had collected over ₹79 crore at last count has a shot at opening weekend earnings of ₹100 crore, according to trade website Box Office India.

At ₹33 crore, the superhero flick had earlier notched up the second highest opening day of all time for a Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame, also beating the first day earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi that had made ₹26.11 crore.

“Spider-Man is terrific on day two. It faces a dip in the south due to a big opponent (Pushpa), yet the overall numbers are jaw-dropping. Should cross ₹100 crore in its four-day extended weekend," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

The business may not be exactly like pre-pandemic times thanks to restrictions in several states such as Maharashtra but Box Office India said the Marvel film had made solid gains in Hindi-speaking territories such as Mumbai and Delhi/Uttar Pradesh with the latter having contributed approximately ₹14.50 crore at last count, after having remained dull for the last several weeks.

On day one, Spider-Man had set a record in southern territories such as Andhra Pradesh, beating the numbers of Avengers: Endgame but those markets have seen a drop over time thanks to the release of local Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise-Part One. The Allu Arjun-starrer had made ₹37.55 crore on its first day worldwide and is also looking to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of the weekend across the globe.

Box Office India said the Hindi version of the film picked up surprisingly well, with a release across 1,450 screens. Single screens in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh are holding up decently for the Hindi dub despite this being Arjun’s first release in the market.

Trade experts say the collections augur well for the release of sports drama ’83 next week that will further set the pace for the recovery that the theatrical business has been anticipating since reopening of cinemas. Along with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, things should end on a decent note for Bollywood this year, that has seen business crash completely since March 2020 when the pandemic hit.

